Pooja Vastrakar leads Chambal Ghariyals to maiden MPL T20 Scindia Cup title

Indore: Chambal Ghariyals women clinched Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) T20 Scindia Cup 2026, narrowly beating Gwalior Shernis by two runs in a tense, last-ball finish that included a dramatic free hit in the final moments at Holkar Stadium.

Batting first, Chambal Ghariyals scored a competitive 146/4 in their 20 overs, driven mainly by a half-century from in-form opener Kanishka Thakur.

Thakur and Jincy George provided a strong start, adding 51 runs for the opening wicket in 7.1 overs before George was out for 15 off 19 balls. Thakur then teamed up with Rahila Firdous for a valuable 33-run partnership that kept the innings alive.

Thakur continued her impressive form with a swift 50 off 37 balls before leaving the crease. Firdous anchored the middle overs with 29 from 29 balls, while Vaishnavi Singh finished with an unbeaten 26 off 20 balls, helping the Ghariyals set a challenging target.

In response, Gwalior Shernis faced early trouble when Aashna Patidar was dismissed for 10 off 16 balls. Nevertheless, captain Nuzhat Parween and Ishana Swami stabilized the chase with a vital 64-run partnership. The breakthrough came when Dhani Buchade dismissed Ishana for 29 off 22 after a miscue.

Soumya Tiwari soon fell for 4 off 5 balls, leaving the Shernis at 108/3 after 16 overs. From that point, Chambal Ghariyals’ bowlers intensified their efforts, making the pursuit increasingly difficult as the run rate rose and wickets fell. The pressure mounted, and Gwalior Shernis needed 20 runs in the final over.

Captain Nuzhat Parween kept Gwalior Shernis in the game with a boundary off the first ball of the last over. However, two dot balls boosted Chambal Ghariyals’ chances, with the Shernis needing 16 runs from the last three balls.

Drama unfolded on the final ball when Parween hit a six, but it was called a no-ball, reducing the target to 7 runs needed from the final legal delivery. Parween managed a boundary off the last ball, but it wasn’t enough, and Chambal Ghariyals held their nerve to win the match. Gwalior Shernis finished with 144/5 in 20 overs, narrowly missing victory.

Reflecting on the triumph, Chambal Ghariyals’ owner Divyaraj Singh Kirar said, “We were confident heading into the final because of the quality and balance in our squad. The girls have played exceptional cricket throughout the tournament and once again delivered a brilliant performance when it mattered the most. I congratulate the entire team on a well-deserved title win.”

Captain Pooja also praised her teammates and expressed her happiness after lifting the trophy, saying, “I’m absolutely delighted that we won the trophy. It has been a wonderful tournament for us as a team. We played consistent cricket throughout the competition, backed our plans, and I’m glad the hard work paid off in the final.”