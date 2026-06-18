Prez Murmu begins 5-day MP visit, receives warm welcome in Indore

Indore: President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Indore on Thursday morning on a five-day visit to Madhya Pradesh and was accorded a warm welcome at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Governor Mangubhai Patel and other senior leaders and officials.

“On behalf of all the people of the state, I extend a warm welcome to the Honourable President Droupadi Murmu to Madhya Pradesh – a sacred land of culture, values, and art,” Chief Minister Mohan Yadav wrote on X.

The President’s visit, scheduled from June 18 to 22, will take her to several districts of the state, where she will participate in programmes related to tribal welfare, public health, higher education, wildlife conservation and International Yoga Day.

Soon after arriving in Indore, President Murmu left for Betul, where she is slated to attend the programme “Empowerment of Tribal Society by Spiritual Awakening”, organised by Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya.

The event focuses on social upliftment and empowerment of tribal communities through spiritual and value-based initiatives.

Later in the day, the President will travel to Omkareshwar, one of the country’s 12 revered Jyotirlingas, where she is scheduled to stay before participating in official engagements over the next two days.

On June 19, President Murmu will attend a programme organised on the occasion of International Sickle Cell Anaemia Day. The event assumes significance as Madhya Pradesh has a sizeable tribal population, among whom the disease remains a major public health concern.

The programme is expected to highlight awareness, screening and treatment initiatives undertaken by the government.

Following the event, she will leave for West Bengal before returning to Madhya Pradesh on June 20. The President will arrive in Jabalpur and, on June 21, participate in the state’s International Yoga Day celebrations. She will also attend the 36th convocation ceremony of Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya in Jabalpur as the chief guest, where she is expected to address graduating students and faculty members. Thereafter, President Murmu will travel to Gwalior and proceed to Kuno National Park in Sheopur district.

On the final day of her visit, June 22, she is scheduled to visit the national park before returning to Gwalior and departing for New Delhi.

The visit is being viewed as significant as it combines engagements related to tribal welfare, healthcare, education, spirituality, environmental conservation and fitness, reflecting a broad spectrum of developmental and social priorities in Madhya Pradesh.