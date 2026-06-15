Priyank Kharge seeks transparency from RSS, questions legal status and funding sources

Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge has called upon the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to disclose its legal status, organisational structure, and sources of funding.

Kharge argued that an organisation of this scale and influence must be subject to the same standards of transparency and accountability, just like other institutions in India.

In a letter, written on June 13, to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on the 100 years of the organisation, Kharge congratulated the Sangh on its centenary but said its vast reach and public presence warranted greater scrutiny and compliance with constitutional and legal norms.

“An organisation that regularly invokes nationalism, discipline and duty must also demonstrate these values through transparency, compliance and respect for the Constitution of India,” Kharge said, adding that no organisation, regardless of its size or influence, can remain beyond public accountability in a constitutional democracy.

Citing figures from the RSS’s 2025-26 annual report released by the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), Kharge noted that the organisation has a significant presence in Karnataka, with 4,127 daily shakhas, 1,389 weekly milans and 60 monthly mandalis.

According to the report, the RSS also organised 2,194 Samajotsavas in the state, attracting more than 19.6 lakh participants, and conducted 562 route marches involving over 2.21 lakh uniformed volunteers.

Kharge argued that such a large organisational network, involving regular public mobilisation, route marches, and mass outreach programmes, raises legitimate questions regarding its legal status, financial transparency, funding sources, permissions for public events, and compliance with Indian laws.

Seeking clarification, the Congress leader asked the RSS to publicly disclose details related to its legal and organisational structure, office-bearers, sources of donations and income, expenditure and assets, tax compliance, and the legal basis on which it conducts activities without formal registration as a legal entity.

He also sought information on the constitutional and statutory framework under which the organisation operates and details of permissions and compliance mechanisms followed for public events, mass gatherings, and route marches.

“In Bharat, even a safai karamchari must be registered to avail government benefits. Religious institutions, charitable trusts, NGOs, societies and companies are required to disclose their activities, finances and organisational structures. It is only fair that the RSS also adheres to the same standards,” Kharge said.

The minister further urged the RSS to use its centenary year as an opportunity for “constitutional introspection” and called upon the organisation to register itself formally, disclose its finances and activities, pay all applicable taxes and function within a transparent legal framework.

Kharge said he was looking forward to a formal response from the RSS and requested that authorised office-bearers be deputed for discussions on the issues raised in his letter.