Protests from Aug 3 if drought not declared: K’taka LoP

Ballari: Karnataka Leader of the Opposition (LoP) R. Ashoka has warned that if the state government does not immediately declare a drought, they will launch the ‘Chalo Hola Gadde’ (towards the lands and farms) protest from August 3.

After visiting Karekal village and inspecting the crop damage, he spoke to reporters on Thursday.

He said that although there is drought in all districts, the state government has not declared it. “If drought is not declared immediately, all of us will sit in farmers’ fields and stage a dharna. Farmers are in distress and have taken to the streets to protest. Not even a small seedling has sprouted anywhere,” he said.

Ashoka alleged that Congress MLAs from Ballari were staying in five-star hotels while farmers across the district were unable to sow. Only 18 per cent of sowing had taken place and 50 days had already passed. Even though crops like maize and cotton had been sown, seedlings had not emerged.

“Even if it rains now, it will be of no use. Yet the Congress government is delaying the declaration of drought,” he said.

The Finance Department has warned that since income is low, if drought is declared, relief will have to be provided immediately. In Ballari taluk, sowing is 14.56 per cent, in Kurugodu 5.32 per cent, in Siruguppa 52.79 per cent, in Sandur 67.33 per cent, and in Kampli 34.91 per cent. Overall, 38 per cent sowing has taken place in Ballari, he said.

Farmers complained that officials arrived only after his visit. Although there is currently 36 TMC of water in the Tungabhadra reservoir, it has not been released. During the BJP tenure, water was released for crops even when there was only 26 TMC. Therefore, all BJP leaders will undertake a padayatra from the Anjaneya temple to the reservoir, he said.

Ashoka criticised Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar, alleging that fields, the treasury and reservoirs had all become empty under his tenure. He said no minister had come forward for agriculture, horticulture or animal husbandry.

He added that without declaring drought, a demand of Rs 10,000 crore had been made to the Central government.

“First, a drought study must be conducted, a report prepared and sent to the Centre. Then officials will study and relief will be given jointly to all states. Despite knowing this process, the Congress government has not taken any steps. Only if drought is declared will insurance companies come forward,” he said.

Ashoka demanded Rs 50 crore for each taluk, arrangements for drinking water and fodder, and Rs 50,000 per acre compensation for farmers.

He said farmers had spent Rs 30,000–40,000 per acre and Rs 3,000 per kg of seed.

He claimed that the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given more relief under SDRF and NDRF than the previous UPA government. He said loan waivers of up to Rs 1 lakh per farmer would be beneficial if implemented immediately.

Ashoka also criticised Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin’s visit, alleging that it was aimed at opposing the Mekedatu project and the non-release of Cauvery water.

He said such meetings were only for publicity.

He further alleged that dust was settling on plants in farmers’ fields and water in Veerapur lake had been polluted. He assured that he would raise these issues in the Assembly session.