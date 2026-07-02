Rain brings relief to Delhi-NCR; IMD issues weather alerts as monsoon gains momentum

New Delhi: Rain lashed several parts of Delhi-NCR on Thursday, bringing much-needed relief from the prevailing humid and warm conditions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a yellow alert for the national capital and adjoining areas. The weather department has forecast cloudy skies, moderate spells of rain and strong surface winds over the region, signalling continued monsoon activity.

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature ranging between 33 degrees Celsius and 34.8 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, reflecting a noticeable dip from the intense heat experienced in previous days, according to the IMD.

The department has predicted that the maximum temperature on Thursday will remain between 32 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius, accompanied by light rainfall and gusty winds, providing further respite from the weather conditions witnessed earlier this week.

The IMD also stated that the Southwest Monsoon is expected to advance further into several parts of North India over the coming days, increasing the likelihood of widespread rainfall across the region.

Officials said the seasonal system continues to strengthen and is likely to influence weather patterns across multiple northern states.

In Uttarakhand, the Southwest Monsoon covered the entire state on Wednesday, with the India Meteorological Department issuing an orange alert for Thursday.

The alert forecasts heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places across five districts, including Dehradun, raising the possibility of waterlogging, landslides and other rain-related disruptions in vulnerable areas.

According to the Dehradun Meteorological Centre, the monsoon had entered most parts of Uttarakhand on Tuesday before extending across the entire state by Wednesday.

Officials said the rapid advancement of the monsoon has resulted in widespread rainfall in several districts.

Many parts of the hill state received significant rainfall on Wednesday. According to data released by the weather centre, Dehradun recorded 56 mm of rain, followed by Jolly Grant with 52.5 mm, Haldwani with 29.5 mm, Laksar with 49 mm, Rudraprayag with 32.5 mm, Pauri Garhwal with 28.5 mm, Kirtinagar with 23.5 mm, Mussoorie with 43 mm, and Khanpur with 23 mm of rainfall, indicating the widespread impact of the advancing monsoon across Uttarakhand.