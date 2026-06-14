Ram Temple donation row: Nripendra Misra hails UP govt’s ‘quick’ SIT formation

Ayodhya: Ram Mandir Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Misra on Sunday praised the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government for its quick response in constituting a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged irregularities of monetary offerings made at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Notably, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had requested a comprehensive investigation by an SIT.

Addressing reporters, Misra said: “The most important thing that should be appreciated is that the state government acted within less than 24 hours and constituted an SIT.”

“The SIT includes very senior officers. There is a Divisional Commissioner, senior police officers including an IG who, as I am told, has long experience working in the CBI, and the third is a special secretary in the Department of Finance,” he added.

Moreover, he emphasised: “Therefore, when the (UP) state government is taking decisions at this pace…and they have taken 15 days, not one or three months. Preliminary report in seven days and final report in 15 days.”

Misra also said: “We should wait for the findings of the investigation, about whether there are shortcomings or not… accordingly, a decision will be taken on how to overcome those. After the committee’s findings, it will definitely be discussed by the (Ram Temple) trust and steps will be taken accordingly.”

The Committee Chairman also responded to questions about the construction work of the Ram Temple’s boundary wall and ‘Ram Katha Sangrahalay’.

“Yesterday, a senior officer of the engineering consultancy Engineers India Ltd., who has been given the task by the Centre to build the Ram Mandir’s boundary wall, paid a visit here. Together we inspected the site,” he mentioned.

Misra highlighted that the aim is to complete the 4 km-long boundary wall by the end of August 2026. “In order to finish the work within the time frame, it has been decided that the work will be started together at six different places. This will speed up the construction,” he said.

He also mentioned that a separate agency will be tasked with the construction of the 25 watchtowers.

Further, he said that a meeting regarding the Ram Katha Sangralay will be held today.

“It has two parts; the script regarding the constituents of each gallery has almost been completed. Today we will discuss the video which will be based on the script,” he said.