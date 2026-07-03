Ram Temple donation theft: RSS flags bid to defame, divide Hindus; hopes justice will be done

New Delhi: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Friday cautioned the Hindu community to exercise restraint and not get misled by anti-national forces using the Ram Temple donation theft to defame the religion and society.

RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, in a statement, called for unity among Hindus in this difficult moment to thwart the conspiracies of anti-Hindu forces aiming to exploit this unfortunate incident in Ayodhya.

He said, “The unfortunate incident of theft of funds deposited in donation boxes at the Shri Ram Lalla Temple in Ayodhya has hurt the sentiments and faith of the entire community and Ram devotees, and we are all deeply saddened by this incident.”

At the request of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the Uttar Pradesh government has constituted a special investigation team and initiated the legal process based on its recommendations, he said.

“It is essential to ensure that those found guilty in the investigation face severe punishment,” said Hosabale.

He said the entire Hindu community, including the RSS, expects the Trust to treat this highly condemnable incident as extraordinary and take effective steps to address all shortcomings in management and governance so that the faith and devotion of millions of Ram devotees in the Ayodhya temple remains intact and unwavering.

“The current state of confusion and uncertainty must end. In this regard, we expect the temple management and the special investigation team formed by the government to take all necessary steps,” he said.

He hoped that the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust would maintain the faith and trust of the Hindu community through proper financial management, flawless, transparent systems for smooth functioning, and an environment imbued with purity and sanctity, filled with righteousness.

Earlier, Spiritual leader Dhirendra Krishna Shastri also condemned the embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, describing the alleged act as “a great sin,” while urging people to have faith in the ongoing investigation and the country’s legal system.

Speaking after arriving at Ayodhya airport, Shastri said, “I have already spoken about this earlier as well, and I have said before that this is not a sin but a great sin, and God will punish it. But I would also like to say that we should all have trust in the law and order of the country and in the SIT, as the investigation is ongoing. I have full faith in the country’s legal system and the government, and all the accused will be punished…”



