Red Alert In DK: DC Darshan Announces Holiday On July 2 To Schools & PU Colleges

Mangaluru: The Indian Meteorological Department has announced a red alert as heavy rain will occur in Dakshina Kannada on July 2.

To avoid any untoward incidents from taking place the district administration has taken all the measures. Deputy Commissioner Darshan H has declared a holiday for all Anganwadis, Primary Schools, High Schools, and PU Colleges in the district on July 2.

The DC has also asked the public to avoid water bodies such as ponds, rivers, seashores, and low-lying areas. Fishermen have also been asked to refrain from venturing into the sea.



