Resignations, protests spread in Congress after Karnataka Cabinet expansion

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Cabinet expansion has triggered widespread resentment in the ruling Congress over the allocation of ministerial berths, with the issue snowballing into resignations, protests, bandh calls and threats of defection across the state on Wednesday.

Several MLAs denied Cabinet positions have openly expressed their dissatisfaction, while more than 20 disgruntled legislators are reportedly preparing to hold a separate meeting. A delegation of senior and junior legislators is also expected to meet the Congress high command in the coming days to convey their grievances and seek corrective measures.

This comes just days after Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar expanded his Cabinet, leaving several senior legislators and aspirants without ministerial berths.

Indi MLA Yashavantharayagouda V. Patil has announced his resignation from the Assembly after being denied a Cabinet berth. Veteran Congress leader T.B. Jayachandra has rejected the offer of the Pro Tem Speaker’s post, while Sagar MLA Belur Gopalakrishna has said he has kept his resignation letter ready. Senior MLA Gubbi Srinivas has also decided to step down as Chairman of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC).

Responding to the growing discontent, Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar struck a firm tone, saying legislators who wished to resign were free to do so and that their resignations would be accepted immediately.

First-time MLA Sharath Bachche Gowda, who was aspiring for a ministerial berth or a government post, also expressed disappointment after being overlooked. The KEONICS Chairman has reportedly stopped using his official government vehicle and has switched to his private car.

“I am saddened after not getting a post. Power should be distributed to everyone. However, I remain committed to the decision of the party high command,” Sharath Bachche Gowda said.

The discontent has also spilled onto the streets.

A dawn-to-dusk bandh has been called for in Gudibande, Bagepalli and Cheluru taluks of Chikkaballapura district in protest against the denial of a Cabinet berth to senior Congress MLA S.N. Subbareddy.

Congress supporters staged demonstrations from early morning, burning effigies and tyres while enforcing the bandh. KSRTC bus services were disrupted after protesters stopped buses from operating.

Tension escalated in Bagepalli when a Congress worker, identified as Ambareesh, allegedly attempted self-immolation by trying to pour petrol on himself during the protest. Police intervened in time, took him into custody and prevented the incident. Congress workers also allegedly forced shops to remain shut during the bandh.

In Koppal district, the Cabinet expansion has triggered a wave of resignations among party office-bearers after MLA Raghavendra Hitnal was denied a ministerial berth.

Koppal District Mahila Congress President Jyoti Gondbal resigned from her post in protest and submitted her resignation letter to District Congress President Amaregouda Bayyapura.

In her resignation letter, Gondbal said the Koppal district headquarters had not received Cabinet representation for the past 75 years. She expressed disappointment over the denial of a ministerial berth to Raghavendra Hitnal despite him being elected to the Assembly three times.

The Cabinet composition has also drawn criticism from Raichur and Yadgir districts, where Congress supporters staged protests over the absence of ministerial representation. Protesters argued that both Raichur and Yadgir are among Karnataka’s most backward and aspirational districts and deserved representation in the state Cabinet.

Meanwhile, senior MLA Gubbi Srinivas continues to remain upset over being denied a ministerial berth. According to party sources, Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar personally called him, while two ministers have been tasked with persuading him to withdraw his resignation from the KSRTC chairmanship. Sources also claimed that Union Minister of State V. Somanna has been in touch with Srinivas amid the ongoing political developments.

Supporters of senior Congress leader M. Krishnappa and his son, MLA Priya Krishna, also staged a protest outside the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee office in Bengaluru, expressing their displeasure over Priya Krishna being left out of the Cabinet.

With protests spreading across multiple districts, resignations mounting and disgruntled legislators preparing to raise their concerns before the party high command, the Cabinet expansion has emerged as the first major political challenge before the newly expanded D.K. Shivakumar-led government.

The Congress leadership is now expected to intensify efforts to pacify dissatisfied leaders and prevent the discontent from escalating further.