Rohan Corporation Hosts ‘Evening of Gratitude 2026’ Celebrating Growth, Community, and Vision for Mangaluru

Mangaluru: Rohan Corporation organized a special event, “Evening of Gratitude 2026”, an evening dedicated to networking, insights, and meaningful conversations, at Hotel Ocean Pearl, Kodialbail, on May 24.

The event brought together prominent personalities from the business, real estate, healthcare, and corporate sectors, highlighting the growing vision for Mangaluru’s development and future opportunities.

The programme began with a warm welcome by the Chairman of Rohan Corporation, Dr Rohan Monteiro. Addressing the gathering, Dr Monteiro said, “Mangaluru has given so much to all of us, and at Rohan Corporation, we strongly believe that we have a responsibility to give back to this beautiful city in every possible way. Over the years, we have contributed to the city’s growth and development, and we will continue to do so in a more meaningful and impactful manner.”

He further said, “Growth is not just about constructing buildings; true growth is about empowering people, strengthening communities, and contributing to the progress of the city we all belong to. Today, Mangaluru is transforming rapidly. Infrastructure is improving, connectivity is becoming stronger, and new opportunities are emerging across various sectors. The city is now gaining national and international attention. We sincerely seek your support, trust, and encouragement as we continue this journey together.”

Speaking on the occasion, MLC Ivan D’Souza praised the contributions of Dr Rohan Monteiro and Rohan Corporation towards the development of Mangaluru. “Mangaluru is known for its hospitality, energy, and vibrant culture. Dr Rohan Monteiro has made remarkable contributions to the growth of this city through his vision and dedication. Starting from humble beginnings, he has built a strong reputation in the business and real estate sectors through hard work, sincerity, and commitment,” he said.

Ivan D’Souza further added, “Today, when people hear that a project belongs to Rohan Corporation, they invest with confidence because of the trust the company has earned over the years. Beyond business, Dr Monteiro has always supported social causes and contributed generously towards the welfare of society. His commitment to healthcare, education, and community development is truly commendable.” Appreciating the CSR initiatives of Rohan Corporation, he said, “I am delighted that Dr Monteiro has taken meaningful initiatives to support students in their education and strengthen healthcare services. The donation of essential medical equipment to Government Wenlock Hospital will benefit countless patients, and the blessings of those families will always remain with you.”

On the occasion, Dr Rohan Monteiro, along with Director Dion Monteiro and MLC Ivan D’Souza, symbolically handed over Multipara Monitors worth Rs 10 lakh to the District Medical Officer (DMO) of Government Wenlock Hospital, Dr D.S. Shivaprakash.

Expressing gratitude, Dr D.S. Shivaprakash said, “We are extremely thankful to Rohan Corporation and its team for donating these essential Multipara Monitors to our hospital. These instruments are highly useful in wards, operation theatres, MICU, and ICU, and they play a vital role in patient monitoring and treatment.” He further said, “Government hospitals and government schools are truly the two eyes of the common man because many people cannot afford expensive private healthcare and education. The government is making continuous efforts to improve public healthcare services, and support from socially responsible organizations like Rohan Corporation greatly strengthens our mission. We sincerely appreciate this generous contribution.”

Addressing the gathering, Director of Rohan Corporation, Dion Monteiro, highlighted the growth potential of Mangaluru and the company’s future vision. “Today’s event is not just about business, but about the future of Mangaluru. The city is witnessing a rapid transformation with improved infrastructure, better connectivity, and increasing commercial activities. We genuinely believe that Mangaluru has the potential to become one of India’s leading growth destinations, not only in real estate, but also in business, technology, tourism, education, and lifestyle sectors,” he said.

Dion further added, “Our vision is to attract more IT companies, Global Capability Centres (GCCs), and global headquarters to Mangaluru. As developers, we understand that our responsibility goes beyond building projects. We are equally committed to supporting infrastructure development and expanding our CSR initiatives in the coming years. No company grows alone, and no city progresses without the trust and support of its people.”

The event also featured a panel discussion with leading real estate experts and industry professionals, including Ankush Sayal, MD & CEO of Real Land Advisory; Deepti Malik, Property Consultant at Diamond Realtors; Hem Batra, Founder of Hans Linkers; and Navdeep Singh Khanuja, Founder of Urban Turban Realtors.

The discussion focused on emerging trends in the real estate sector, investment opportunities, urban development, and the future growth prospects of Mangaluru as a major business and infrastructure hub. Sahil Zahir compered the program.