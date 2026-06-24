Rubio says Gulf partners key to Iran peace effort

Washington: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington is consulting closely with its Gulf partners as efforts continue to advance a framework for peace with Iran, while cautioning that significant work remains despite progress made over the past several days.

Speaking to reporters upon arrival in Abu Dhabi, Rubio said the United States had a clear understanding of commitments made by Iran, even as Iranian officials publicly disputed some elements of the emerging framework.

“We know what they agreed to,” Rubio said when asked about Iranian comments regarding inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). “Whatever their internal or domestic politics is, I guess they’ll navigate it. But we know what they agreed to do, and now they’ll either do it or they won’t.”

He added that if Iran follows through, “the process moves forward,” but warned that if it does not, “the President will have some decisions to make.”

Rubio’s comments came as the Trump administration continued diplomatic outreach across the Gulf region following talks held over the weekend in Switzerland.

Describing the United Arab Emirates as one of Washington’s strongest partners, Rubio said the relationship had continued to deepen over the past decade.

“We’re really here to hear from them more than we are to talk,” he said. “We want to hear their thoughts, especially in the aftermath of this weekend in Switzerland, and make sure that their views are taken into account in every decision that we make because they’re our partners.”

Asked whether Gulf allies support the evolving Iran peace framework, Rubio said all US partners favour peace but stressed that negotiations remain at an early stage.

“This is an issue that’s been going on for 47 years,” he said. “So the idea that somehow it’s going to get solved in a day and a half, I don’t think anyone’s been selling that.”

Rubio said a framework and outline now exist “upon which we can make real progress,” adding that “good groundwork was laid over the last 72 hours.”

The Secretary also dismissed suggestions that Washington would ask Gulf states to finance a reconstruction fund for Iran.

“No, that’s far down the road,” Rubio said. He said any future economic opportunities would depend on decisions made by Iran’s leadership and progress on broader security issues.

“It won’t be our investment. It won’t be our government money,” he said.

On regional security concerns, Rubio indicated that issues beyond the current memorandum of understanding would be addressed during future negotiations.

Responding to questions about Iranian-backed groups, he said it would be impossible to achieve a complete end to regional hostilities while proxies continued attacks.

“You can’t have the end of hostilities and conflicts in the region as long as Iranian proxies are launching missiles and drones from Iraq and are participating in terrorism like Hamas did and like Hezbollah did,” he said.

Rubio also emphasised that discussions involving Lebanon and Israel should remain separate from negotiations with Iran. Referring to ongoing talks involving Lebanese and Israeli officials in Washington, he said Lebanon’s future should be determined by its sovereign government.

“The future of Lebanon belongs to the Lebanese people through their sovereign elected government, and that’s who we’re going to be working with,” he said.

On freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, Rubio reaffirmed Washington’s position that the waterway must remain open under international law.

“These are – it’s an international waterway,” he said. “No country is allowed to charge tolls or fees on an international waterway.”