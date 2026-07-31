SA20 is a marathon, not a sprint, says de Zorzi as Durban’s Super Giants eye fresh start

Johannesburg: Opener Tony de Zorzi believes the SA20 is a ‘marathon, not a sprint,’ adding that while a strong opening game helps set the tone for having a great season, Durban’s Super Giants will keep their eyes on the bigger picture as they target a maiden title in the 2027 edition of the competition.

Having finished fifth in the six-team competition earlier this year, Durban’s Super Giants will be keen to bounce back when they launch their Season 5 campaign against Season 4 runners-up Pretoria Capitals at Centurion on January 19, 2027.

“The first game allows you to set a foundation and give yourself some momentum. But it is a long tournament, and as you have seen through the years, it’s a bit more of a marathon than a sprint,” de Zorzi was quoted as saying by the tournament on Friday.

De Zorzi recently switched allegiance to the Super Giants after playing a match-winning knock of 78 for eventual champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the qualifier 2 in the previous season. He also noted that the Super Giants will rely heavily on the local expertise and formidable record of captain Aiden Markram.

“Local knowledge is going to be important for us. Obviously, we have ‘Sauce’ (Markram), which is amazing for us. His knowledge is obviously being used by everyone, and all the local players know the conditions well. Everyone enjoys playing at Centurion. It’s always good games, high-scoring games, and the crowd is always exciting there, so I’m sure it’ll be a great start,” he said.

In addition to Markram, the Super Giants boast powerful middle-order engine through the likes of Heinrich Klaasen, Jos Buttler and Devon Conway. The deadline for all six franchises to finalize their list of retained and pre-signed players is Friday, July 31, ahead of the upcoming Player Auction.