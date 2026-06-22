Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management and Kristu Jayanti Deemed-to-be University Sign MoU

Mangaluru: Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management, Mangaluru, and Kristu Jayanti Deemed-to-be University, Bengaluru, formalized a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on June 22, 2026, at a ceremony held on the Sahyadri campus.

The event was attended by the Vice Chancellor of Kristu Jayanti University, Rev. Dr. Augustine George CMI, and CHRO Rev. Fr. Joshy Mathew CMI, along with Sahyadri College Chairman and MLC Shri Manjunath Bhandary, Principal Dr. S. S. Injanageri, Administrator Mr. Krishna Hegde, and MBA Director Dr. Vishal Samartha. The MoU was signed in the presence of more than 400 faculty members and students.

Addressing the gathering, Shri Manjunath Bhandary expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration and recalled his visit to Kristu Jayanti University in April 2026. He appreciated the institution’s culture and administration and emphasized that guidance from a renowned university would greatly benefit Sahyadri’s newly introduced BBA, BCA, and MCA programmes. He also shared his vision of transforming Sahyadri College into a deemed-to-be university in the future.

Following an audio-visual presentation on Kristu Jayanti University, Vice Chancellor Rev. Dr. Augustine George CMI delivered the keynote address. He praised Shri Bhandary’s commitment to educational excellence and highlighted the remarkable growth of Kristu Jayanti University from just nine students in 1999 to more than 18,000 students today. He stressed the importance of continuous learning, institutional collaboration, and a strong sense of belonging in achieving success. He reaffirmed that partnerships between institutions contribute significantly to community development and national progress.

Rev. Fr. Joshy Mathew CMI, CHRO of Kristu Jayanti University, emphasized the value of dedication and commitment in professional life. He expressed confidence that collaborative efforts under the leadership of visionary educationists would create meaningful opportunities for students.

Principal Dr. S. S. Injanageri, after presenting an overview of Sahyadri College, spoke about the institution’s aspiration to attain university status. He acknowledged the unwavering support and leadership of Chairman Shri Manjunath Bhandary and thanked the Kristu Jayanti University team for partnering with Sahyadri in this academic initiative.

The programme commenced with a welcome address by Dr. Vishal Samartha. Dr. Sushma V compered the event and proposed the vote of thanks.

The MoU marks the beginning of a strategic academic partnership aimed at enhancing educational quality, fostering innovation, and creating new opportunities for the students and faculty of both institutions.