Shivraj Singh Chouhan backs ‘One Nation, One Election’ at Patna event marking Modi govt’s 12 years

Patna: Union Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday highlighted the achievements of the Narendra Modi-led government over the past 12 years and called for the early implementation of the “One Nation, One Election” concept during an event in Patna.

Addressing prominent citizens and party workers, Chouhan administered a pledge aimed at advancing the vision of a Viksit Bharat (Developed India).

He said the government has worked to empower women, expand access to tap water, and ensure the electrification of villages across the country.

The Union Minister stated that, alongside the goal of building a developed India, efforts are also focused on ensuring a prosperous future for Bihar.

He asserted that India is becoming stronger and that the government is working with full commitment to achieve the target of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

Advocating for simultaneous elections, Chouhan argued that frequent elections in different states result in substantial public expenditure and disrupt development activities.

According to him, conducting elections once every five years would allow both the Centre and state governments to focus on governance and development for longer periods without interruptions.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a wave of development is sweeping across the country. Frequent elections increase expenditure and affect development work. ‘One Nation, One Election’ should be implemented at the earliest to accelerate growth,” he said.

During the programme, Chouhan sought support from party workers for the proposal and asked attendees to endorse the idea.

The minister also emphasised the importance of self-reliance and the use of indigenous products.

He urged citizens to reduce dependence on foreign goods and adopt “Swadeshi” products to strengthen the national economy.

Referring to current global and domestic challenges, Chouhan said the country is passing through an important phase that requires collective effort and responsibility.

He stressed that every citizen has a role to play in nation-building through honesty, hard work, and dedication.

“While the government is doing its part, citizens must also fulfil their responsibilities. If every individual works sincerely, the country’s progress cannot be stopped,” he said.

The event was organised as part of programmes being held across the country to mark the completion of 12 years of the Modi government at the Centre.