SIR-2026: 107,614 Enumeration Forms Distributed in Udupi District

Udupi: The Special Intensive Revision (SIR-2026) of the electoral rolls is progressing systematically in Udupi district. As part of the exercise, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are conducting door-to-door visits to distribute Enumeration Forms (EFs) to eligible voters.

As of July 2, 2026, a total of 10,63,876 Enumeration Forms have been printed for the district. Of these, 107,614 forms have been distributed, achieving 10.12 per cent progress in the distribution process.

On average, each Booth Level Officer has distributed 97 forms. So far, 8,703 Enumeration Forms have been digitised, accounting for 0.82 per cent of the total. In addition, 8,167 forms have been officially verified by the Booth Level Officers.

Further, 4,354 forms have been mapped under the ‘Self’ category, while 3,789 forms have been mapped under the ‘Progeny’ category. A total of 535 Enumeration Forms have also been submitted directly by voters through the online portal.

The door-to-door enumeration and digitisation process is scheduled to be completed by July 29. The district administration has appealed to the public to cooperate with Booth Level Officers during their visits to ensure the accuracy and completeness of the electoral rolls.

To facilitate the work and convenience of Booth Level Officers engaged in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR-2026) and extensive field visits, the government has introduced the On Other Duty (OOD) facility under the Kartavya mobile application developed by the Department of e-Governance.

Under this provision, officers and staff on field duty are not required to physically report to their offices solely for marking attendance. Instead, they can conveniently record their attendance using the OOD option available in the Kartavya app.

All Booth Level Officers have been instructed to make use of this facility, according to a press release issued by District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Swaroopa T.K.