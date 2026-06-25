‘Siya said someone fell off the fort’: Security guard on Ketan Agarwal’s murder

Pune: After Ketan Agarwal fell to his death from Lohagad Fort near Pune, which was later revealed to be an alleged murder, a security guard at the historic place revealed that the victim’s fiancee and an accused in the case, Siya Goyal, was shouting for help and said that “someone fell off the fort”.

Along with Siya, her alleged lover Chetan Chaudhary is also an accused in the case. Both of them are currently in police custody.

The security guard told NDTV that he responded to screams, spoke directly with Ketan’s fiancee Siya Goyal, and alerted police without delay.

“I came running after hearing screams. I asked Siya Goyal what happened and she said ‘someone has fallen off the fort’. I immediately informed the police,” Dheeraj Jadhav said.

He added that Siya Goyal was screaming, “Help, help.”

Jadhav mentioned that the fort has 24-hour security presence, with a police station nearby, although network issues in the area can sometimes affect communications.

Responding to questions of what he initially witnessed, the security guard noted that he was at his duty area when he heard screams from a distance and consequently ran towards the place.

Upon encountering the visitors, he asked what had happened.

Siya Goyal reportedly told Jadhav that someone had fallen.

The security guard at the fort said that Siya Goyal did not provide further details to him at that moment, following which he immediately called the police .

Regarding Siya Goyal’s demeanour, Dheeraj Jadhav reiterated that she was repeatedly calling for help.

The security guard said he did not spend time asking more questions and instead focused on contacting the authorities.

According to the latest revelations in the case, Siya Goyal and her lover Chetan Babulal Chaudhary are understood to have met to plan in detail how to kill Ketan Agarwal during a vacation trip and project it as an “accidental fall”.

The CCTV footage has emerged showing Siya Goyal meeting her lover Chetan Chaudhary at a cafe, before she pushed her fiancee Ketan Agarwal to his death from the Lohagad Fort.

According to NDTV, which accessed the CCTV footage, the duo met at a cafe in Pune on June 18 when they hatched a conspiracy to eliminate 26-years-old Ketan Agarwal.

Both Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary have already been charged with murder and criminal conspiracy by the Pune Police.

According to the police, Siya and Chetan met at a cafe in Pune on June 18 to hatch the murder plot.