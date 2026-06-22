South Korea identifying country-specific post-war reconstruction needs in Middle East: FM

Seoul: The Seoul government has established a task force to identify country-specific cooperation needs across the Middle East to support South Korean companies’ participation in post-conflict reconstruction efforts, Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said Monday.

“To facilitate South Korean companies’ participation in reconstruction efforts in the Middle East and to develop broader economic cooperation with the region, the ministry established a dedicated task force and has actively identified country-specific cooperation needs through overseas missions,” Cho said at a press briefing.

“Our responses to the crisis have reinforced the perception among Middle Eastern countries that South Korea is a reliable partner that stands by them in difficult times,” he added.

Last week, the United States and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) aimed at ending their monthslong war that would extend the countries’ ceasefire for 60 days, during which negotiations will take place to address nuclear and other issues to reach a final peace deal.

Cho pledged to work with the US and the broader international community to ensure the agreement serves not only as a short-term deescalation measure but as a foundation for lasting peace and stability in the region.

Regarding South Korean-linked vessels trapped in the Strait of Hormuz, Cho said the government maintains close monitoring of relevant conditions and the safety of Korean ships and crew members, Yonhap news agency reported.

“We will continue cooperating with relevant countries to ensure the swift restoration of free and safe passage for all vessels, including ours,” Cho said. “We are coordinating with Tehran for a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in the near future.”

Two South Korean-operated vessels exited the Strait of Hormuz Monday, becoming the first South Korean-linked ships to transit the waterway since last week’s US-Iran agreement to reopen the strategic shipping lane, according to the oceans ministry.

Their departure reduced the number of South Korean-related ships remaining in the area to 22.