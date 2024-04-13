St Aloysius Holds 144th Annual Day ʼSamvardanaʼ

Mangaluru: The 144th Annual Day of St Aloysius (Deemed to be University) with the theme ʼSamvardanaʼ – ‘Looking back with Gratitude, Moving ahead with Faith’ was held on April 12 in the university premises.

Dr M S Moodithaya, Vice Chancellor of Nitte (Deemed to be University) was the Chief Guest. Fr Melwin Joseph Pinto, SJ, Rector of St Aloysius Institutions, presided over the program. Rev. Dr. Praveen Martis, SJ, Vice Chancellor of St Aloysius (Deemed to be University), Dr Alwyn D’Sa, Registrar (Evaluation), Dr Ronald Nazareth, University Registrar, Dr Melwyn Sunny Pinto, Director of AIMIT, the Directors of various blocks – Dr Denis Fernandes, Dr Loveena Lobo, Dr Narayana Bhat, Dr Asha Abraham, Dr Charles Furtado and Student Council President, Christon Joshua Menezes were present on the dais.

Chief Guest, Dr Moodithaya in his address said that only when extra-curricular activities like sports and cultural subjects are implemented in the life of students along with education, will they be helped to move towards a true value-based life and developmental path. A student’s future through higher education plays a pivotal role in his/her empowerment and personality development. Final degree students should work hard and shape their future. There will be no re-exams, or assignments in life. Decisions must be taken today to face the real-world challenges. He also said that when there are problems in life, we should find solutions and increase our self-confidence.

The Rector, Fr Melvin Joseph Pinto in his presidential remarks said, “We should always have faith towards trust. We should be grateful to everyone and cooperate in realizing our dreams.”

Dr Praveen Martis, the Vice Chancellor presented the annual report.

The student achievers in the field of academics and extra-curricular activities were awarded certificates and cash prizes.

Dr Mona Mendonca and Manoj Dyson Fernandes compered the program. Students Diya Mascarenhas, Chirag Bajal, Lenvin, Vinay Mayekar, and Shaina D’Souza presented the cultural programme. Dr Ratan Tilak Mohanta delivered the vote of thanks.



