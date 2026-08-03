St. Christopher Association Holds 60th Annual General Body Meeting, Elects New Executive Committee

Mangaluru: The 60th Annual General Body Meeting of the St. Christopher Drivers and Owners Association was held with devotion, pride, and enthusiasm on August 2, bringing together members, well-wishers, and guests as the Association stepped into its Diamond Jubilee year, celebrating six decades of dedicated service to the community.

The celebrations began with a solemn Holy Mass concelebrated by Rev. Fr. Wilfred Prakash D’Souza, who invoked God’s blessings upon the vehicles and all those engaged in the transport profession, seeking divine protection and guidance for them, their families, and their livelihoods.

The formal programme commenced with a prayer song, followed by a welcome address by Association President Dr. John Edward D’Souza, who greeted the dignitaries, members, and guests. Secretary Sunil Peter Lobo presented the annual report, highlighting the Association’s activities and achievements during the year, while Joint Secretary Canute J. Pinto presented the audited financial statement for the year 2025–26.

Recognising the importance of education, the Association honoured the meritorious children of its members with Pratibha Puraskar awards for their outstanding academic achievements. Educational scholarships were also distributed to deserving students, reaffirming the Association’s commitment to promoting education and supporting the aspirations of young members.

Chief Guest Mrs. Shalet Pinto, Chairperson of Karnataka Eco Tourism, delivered an inspiring address, urging members to uphold the values of commitment, integrity, and social responsibility. Rev. Fr. Valerian D’Souza, Spiritual Director and President of the function, reflected on the Association’s remarkable journey and emphasised the enduring values of faith, unity, service, and compassion that have guided it over the years.

The meeting also witnessed the election of the new Executive Committee for the Diamond Jubilee year. The newly elected office-bearers are:

President: Dr. John Edward D’Souza

Vice President: Edward Alwyn Fernandes

Secretary: Canute J. Pinto

Joint Secretary: James J. Madtha

Spiritual Director & Treasurer: Rev. Fr. Valerian D’Souza

Secretary-elect Canute J. Pinto proposed the vote of thanks, expressing sincere gratitude to everyone who contributed to the celebration’s success through their wholehearted support and participation. The programme was compered by Nigel Pereira, whose professional anchoring ensured its smooth and graceful conduct.

Established in 1967, the St. Christopher Drivers and Owners Association was founded to support drivers, vehicle owners, and their families through fellowship, mutual assistance, and community service. Over the years, it has grown into a vibrant organisation dedicated to the welfare of its members while actively promoting educational, social, and charitable initiatives.

One of the Association’s significant service initiatives is the management of a hostel that provides accommodation and support to students from economically weaker sections of the community, reflecting its enduring commitment to social welfare and empowerment.

As the Association enters its Diamond Jubilee year, it continues to uphold the ideals of service, unity, and compassion that its founders envisioned. The celebrations served as a fitting tribute to its rich legacy and reaffirmed its commitment to serving the community with dedication and purpose for generations to come.