Switzerland welcomes arrival of Iranian delegation for talks with US

Geneva: An Iranian delegation landed in Switzerland late Saturday for talks with the United States at the Burgenstock resort to halt the conflict in the Middle East.

“We welcome the arrival of the Iranian delegation in Switzerland,” the Swiss foreign ministry said on X, adding that the Iranian delegation is on its way to the Burgenstock resort as part of the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the United States and Iran.

Meanwhile, according to Iran’s state-run IRIB TV, the Iranian negotiating delegation, codenamed “Minab 168,” has arrived in Switzerland, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier Saturday, Switzerland said that it continues to provide a “discreet and reliable setting” to facilitate talks at the Burgenstock resort on the implementation of the MoU between the United States and Iran.

The initial negotiations on the implementation of the interim peace deal between the two sides were scheduled for Friday but were later postponed.

Meanwhile, US Vice President JD Vance departed for Switzerland, expressing hope that upcoming talks with Iran would advance negotiations on Tehran’s nuclear programme and help preserve a fragile ceasefire in Lebanon, even as renewed violence in the region threatened broader diplomatic efforts.

Speaking to reporters before boarding his aircraft at Joint Base Andrews, Vance said his understanding was that Iranian negotiators had already arrived in Switzerland and that discussions would likely continue for several days.

“I think we’re going to hopefully make progress on the nuclear issue, make progress on the Lebanon ceasefire issue. Those are the two big things that I think we’re to be focused on. I’m sure the Iranians are going to have issues they’d like to discuss as well,” Vance said.

The Vice President and Second Lady Usha Vance departed at 4:19 p.m. Eastern Time aboard a Gulfstream C-37, a smaller aircraft than the one typically used for vice-presidential travel. A spokesman said the aircraft was used because it was available more quickly than the Vice President’s usual plane.

The Switzerland talks are expected to take place near Lucerne and come after a delayed start to the diplomatic process. According to Vance, technical negotiators from multiple parties were already on the ground ahead of the meetings.