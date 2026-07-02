Take war-like measures, declare drought in 150 taluks: K’taka BJP to Shivakumar govt

Bengaluru: Senior BJP leader and Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka on Thursday urged the Karnataka government to take “war-like” measures to tackle the emerging drought situation, calling for the immediate declaration of drought-affected areas, a scientific crop loss survey, and an emergency action plan to mitigate the impact on farmers and rural communities.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Ashoka said the state was witnessing an alarming rainfall deficit, with more than 150 taluks reportedly facing drought-like conditions.

He said the inadequate southwest monsoon had delayed sowing operations, left standing crops at risk of drying up, and severely affected the livelihoods of farmers and agricultural labourers. Reservoir water levels were also declining steadily, raising concerns over a looming drinking water crisis, particularly in North Karnataka districts such as Belagavi and Bagalkot.

Ashoka alleged that the Congress government had failed to respond adequately to the deteriorating situation. He claimed that most district-in-charge ministers had neither convened comprehensive review meetings nor visited the affected taluks, while pointing out that the Agriculture Department was functioning without a full-time minister.

“The livelihoods of lakhs of farmers are at stake. The absence of leadership in the Agriculture Department raises serious questions about the government’s priorities,” he said.

The BJP leader cautioned that any delay in declaring drought-hit areas would postpone crop loss assessments, compensation to farmers, fodder supply, drinking water arrangements, and the process of seeking financial assistance from the Centre.

He said drought was not a political issue but a challenge affecting the entire state and urged the government to place public interest above politics.

In his letter, Ashoka sought a series of immediate measures, including district- and taluk-wise assessment of drought conditions and prompt declaration of affected areas; mandatory district-level drought review meetings under district in-charge ministers and secretaries; a statewide emergency action plan covering alternative crops, seeds, fodder, livestock protection, drinking water supply, and employment generation; and expedited implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) works to prevent migration of agricultural labourers.

He also called for the identification of villages likely to face drinking water shortages and the release of emergency funds for water tankers, borewell rejuvenation, alternative water supply, and multi-village drinking water schemes.

Further, Ashoka demanded an immediate scientific survey of crop losses, interim relief for affected farmers, timely crop insurance support, and the supply of necessary agricultural inputs.

He also urged the government to appoint a full-time Agriculture Minister without delay and constitute a state-level special drought management task force under the Chief Secretary. As an interim measure, he suggested assigning the Agriculture portfolio to an existing minister.

The Opposition leader also asked the government to prepare all documentation required under the Centre’s drought relief guidelines to ensure Karnataka secures timely financial assistance and relief measures.