Tanker reports explosion off Yemen’s Aden, crew safe: UKMTO

Aden (Yemen): A tanker reported hearing a loud explosion nearby while sailing in the Gulf of Aden off Yemen’s southern coast, the latest incident amid heightened maritime tensions following a renewed Houthi campaign against shipping.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on social media platform X on Wednesday (local time) that the incident occurred about 95 nautical miles southeast of Aden.

“The Master of a tanker reported hearing a loud explosion in close proximity to the vessel,” it said, adding that all crew are safe.

Residents in Mukayras, a Houthi-controlled area in central Yemen’s al-Bayda province, told Xinhua news agency they have received information indicating the Houthis had launched a missile from the area toward the Gulf of Aden.

It remains unclear whether the two incidents were connected, and the Houthis have not immediately claimed responsibility.

The development comes amid escalating tensions between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia.

Earlier on Monday (local time), a cargo vessel reported that it had been hit by an unknown projectile off the coast of Oman.

According to a UKMTO advisory, the incident occurred earlier on Monday in waters about 20 nautical miles northeast of Al Khasab, Oman, near the eastern entrance to the Strait of Hormuz.

The UKMTO also mentioned that the cargo vessel reported via VHF radio that it had been struck by an unknown projectile, the warning noted.

The UKMTO advised vessels transiting the area to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity to the agency.

On July 20, the Houthis announced a maritime ban on Saudi-linked shipping in the Red Sea, citing an alleged Saudi blockade on Houthi-held areas.

The group has also claimed multiple attacks on Saudi-linked vessels, energy sites and airports, while the Saudi-led coalition has resumed airstrikes on key Houthi military targets in Yemen.

Yemen has been mired in conflict since late 2014, when the Houthis seized much of northern Yemen, including the capital Sanaa, prompting a Saudi-led coalition to intervene in 2015 in support of the internationally recognised government.