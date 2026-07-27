Tejashwi Yadav warns of mass agitation over arrest of student protesters in Bihar; demands release, withdrawal of cases

Patna: Leader of the Opposition, Tejashwi Yadav, has strongly criticised the Bihar government over the police action against protesters during the July 25 demonstrations, demanding the release of detained students and the withdrawal of criminal cases registered against them.

He warned that the Opposition would launch a large-scale agitation if the demands were not met.

In a post on social media platform X, Tejashwi Yadav alleged that the government had abandoned democratic norms while dealing with the student protests.

“Discarding all democratic traditions, AK-47s were used to fire at protesting students for the first time in the country,” he wrote.

He further alleged that, despite an understanding having been reached with student representatives, thousands of students in Bihar were being detained, cases were being registered against them, and their families were being harassed.

“If the students are not released, the NDA government will have to pay a heavy political price,” he said.

Tejashwi also expressed support for the protesting students, accusing the government of suppressing a movement centred on issues affecting the future of young people in the country.

His remarks come in the wake of the suspension of a police personnel in Siwan after a viral video showed an AK-47 being fired during clashes that took place amid the Bihar Bandh over NEET paper leaks.

Authorities have initiated an enquiry into that incident.

Returning to Patna on Sunday after being away for several days, Tejashwi Yadav reiterated his criticism while speaking to reporters at the airport.

He said the students were protesting over issues related to their future and claimed that an understanding had already been reached in Delhi regarding their demands, including the withdrawal of cases registered during the agitation.

He alleged that, despite this, students continued to be arrested and sent to jail in Bihar.

The RJD leader also issued an ultimatum to the NDA government in Bihar, stating that if the cases against the students were not withdrawn and those detained were not released by Monday, the Opposition would begin a statewide mass agitation.

The Bihar government has not yet publicly responded to Tejashwi Yadav’s latest warning.

Meanwhile, investigations into the incidents of violence and police action during the protests continue.