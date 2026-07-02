Three Arrested for Cheating Fuel Station by Fleeing Without Paying for Diesel

Udupi: Shirva Police have solved a fuel fraud case by arresting three youths who allegedly fled without paying after filling their vehicle with a full tank of diesel. The car used in the offence has also been seized.

The arrested accused have been identified as Mohammed Riyaz (26) of Kotekar, Mohammed Afraz (23) of Shirva, and Ashil (21) of Ambagilu. Police have seized the Ford EcoSport (KA-14-MB-8452) allegedly used in the crime.

According to the police, the incident took place at around 9:10 p.m. on June 27 at a fuel station in Subhash Nagar, Kurkalu village, Karkala taluk. The three accused arrived in the white Ford EcoSport and asked the fuel station employee, Shashank, to fill the vehicle with a full tank of diesel. Diesel worth Rs 4,711.09 was dispensed.

After refuelling, the accused allegedly told the employee that they would make the payment using a QR code and asked him to generate the bill. However, while the bill was being prepared, they reportedly drove away without making the payment.

Based on the complaint, Shirva Police registered a case under Crime No. 56/2026, of Sections 316(2) and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

The investigation was conducted under the supervision of Karkala Sub-Divisional Police Officer Vijay Prasad and Kapu Circle Inspector Azmath Ali. A police team led by Shirva PSI Manjunath Marabada, along with Lohith Kumar C.S. and police personnel Harsha Bhat, Basavaraj, and Dariyappa, traced the accused to Bengaluru and arrested them.

The accused were produced before the court. Police are continuing the investigation to ascertain whether the trio was involved in similar cheating incidents at fuel stations elsewhere.