Three Killed as Compound Wall Collapses on Houses in Mangaluru after Heavy Rain

Mangaluru: Three people, including two young children, lost their lives early Tuesday morning after a compound wall collapsed onto a row of rented houses at Marial House in Garodi, under the jurisdiction of Kankanady Police Station, following heavy rainfall.

According to police, the incident occurred between 4:45 a.m. and 5:00 a.m., when the wall gave way and crashed onto four rented houses located below it. The impact caused the rear walls of the houses to fail, affecting two families living in the premises.

In the first family, Lalbabu, 37, and his wife Indu, 34, natives of Bihar, had been residing in the house for the past eight years along with their four daughters — Alka, 14, Anushka, 11, Anamika, 7, and Tanu, 3. Lalbabu, Indu, Alka, and Anushka were rescued safely. However, Anamika and Tanu were found unconscious during the rescue operation and were later declared dead at the hospital.

In the second affected family, Balakrishna, 40, and his wife Shanta, 35, natives of Udupi district, had been living in the house for the past eight months. Balakrishna was rescued safely, while Shanta was pulled out unconscious from the debris and shifted to Father Muller Hospital, where she was declared dead.

All the injured and the victims were taken to Father Muller Hospital for emergency treatment and examination.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the collapse of the compound wall onto the residential structures led to the failure of the rear walls of the houses. Officials have stated that they are examining the structural integrity of the wall to determine the exact reason for the failure.

Authorities also noted that retaining walls built after cutting into laterite or hilly terrain must be supported by foundations anchored into stable rock strata or constructed to sufficient depth to ensure safety and stability. Proper drainage systems are equally essential to prevent water accumulation and hydrostatic pressure, especially during the monsoon season. Inadequate foundation support or the absence of drainage can significantly increase the risk of structural collapse.

Officials have directed that a case be registered against those found responsible for any substandard construction or unauthorized excavation that may have contributed to the incident and heightened the risk of landslide-like failure.

Further expert opinions will be sought as part of the investigation, and legal action will follow based on the technical findings.