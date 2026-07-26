Three killed in explosion at illegal firecracker godown in TN, probe underway

Sivakasi: At least three people were killed and several others were injured after a powerful explosion ripped through an illegally operated firecracker godown near Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar district on Sunday, triggering a massive blaze and a series of secondary explosions that sent shockwaves across the surrounding area.

The blast occurred at Sengamalpatti village in Sivakasi taluk, where workers were reportedly engaged in the manufacture of firecrackers inside an unauthorised storage and production facility.

The force of the explosion caused extensive damage to the structure, while repeated firecracker blasts sent thick plumes of black smoke into the sky, creating panic among nearby residents.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel, along with local police, rushed to the scene and launched an intensive firefighting and rescue operation.

After battling the flames for several hours, rescue teams managed to bring the fire under control and began searching through the debris for victims.

Initially, police confirmed the deaths of two people. However, during the rescue operation, firefighters recovered the body of a third victim from the rubble, taking the death toll to three.

Officials said the injured were shifted to the Sivakasi Government Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

The condition of some of the injured is being closely monitored.

Police have registered a case and commenced a detailed investigation into the incident.

Preliminary inquiries indicate that the godown was functioning without the necessary authorisation. Investigators are examining the exact cause of the explosion and whether violations of safety regulations, improper storage of explosive materials or unauthorised manufacturing practices contributed to the tragedy.

The incident comes only days after Tamil Nadu Industries Minister S. Keerthana chaired a consultative meeting with fireworks manufacturers and traders in Sivakasi to discuss measures aimed at strengthening the industry’s competitiveness while ensuring better regulatory support.

Sivakasi, India’s firecracker manufacturing hub, has witnessed several fatal explosions over the years in both licensed and unlicensed units.

Investigations into previous accidents have repeatedly highlighted lapses such as overcrowded work sheds, illegal storage of explosive substances, unauthorised production activities and failure to comply with mandatory safety protocols.

Despite repeated interventions by the Madras High Court, which has issued stringent safety guidelines for the fireworks industry, fatal accidents continue to occur, raising renewed concerns over enforcement, regulatory oversight and compliance in one of the country’s largest firecracker manufacturing clusters.