TN CM Vijay announces full state honours for director K Bhagyaraj

Chennai: Expressing shock and profound sorrow at the demise of veteran director K Bhagyaraj, who passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph on Saturday announced full state honours for the iconic director as a mark of respect to the late filmmaker, who has made phenomenal contributions to the film industry.

In a statement, which was shared on the official handle of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on X, Vijay expressed profound shock and grief at the demise of one of Tamil cinema’s finest directors K. Bhagyaraj, who, he pointed out had also made his mark as an actor, screenplay writer, dialogue writer and music director as well.

Stating that the director had earmarked an everlasting place for himself in the hearts of the Tamil people through his unique manner of story telling, humor-infused performances and his films that showcased rural lifestyles and the deep emotions attached to family relationships, Vijay said Bhagyaraj’s contributions to the Tamil film industry were immeasurable.

Pointing out that each of Bhagyaraj’s creations would remain forever as timeless memories, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said that they would not only continue to entertain but would also stress on human and social values.

“His demise is an irreplaceable loss to Tamil cinema. I convey my deepest condolences and sympathies to his grieving family, relatives, friends fans and members of the film fraternity. I pray that his soul rests in peace at the divine feet of the Lord,” he added.

“In recognition of Thiru. K. Bhagyaraj’s contributions to the film industry and as a mark of respect, state honors will be accorded to his final journey,” the Chief Minister said.

For the unaware, one of India’s finest screenplay writers and eminent Tamil film director and actor K Bhagyaraj passed away here on Saturday after suffering a major cardiac arrest. He was 73.

The veteran director and actor, who is considered to one of the legends of the Tamil film industry, is survived by his wife Poornima Bhagayaraj, son Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and daughter Saranya Bhagyaraj.

Sources close to the actor said that Bhagyaraj complained of chest pain after returning from his morning walk and was immediately rushed to a private hospital where he was declared dead.

The shocking news of his death has plunged the entire Tamil film industry in gloom.

What has compounded the pain is the fact that director Bhagyaraj’s demise comes just 17 days after the passing away of his mentor K Bharathirajaa, another icon and trendsetter of Tamil cinema.

Several eminent actors, directors, producers and film industry professionals cutting across the country have joined scores of fans in expressing their shock and grief over the sudden demise of the veteran director, considered to be a legend of Tamil cinema.