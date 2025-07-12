Tragic Accident at MRPL Oil Movement Area

Mangaluru: A tragic incident occurred on July 12, 2025 (Saturday) at approximately 8:00 am in the Oil Movement Area (OMS) of MRPL. Two experienced field operators, Mr. Deep Chandra Bhartiya and Mr. Bijil Prasad, were checking a suspected level malfunction of tank FB7029 A when they were found unconscious on the tank roof platform. Despite being rushed to the hospital, both operators sadly could not be revived and were declared deceased.

In a heroic attempt to rescue them, a third field operator, Mr. Vinayak Myageri, also suffered injuries and is currently hospitalized in Mangalore under observation. Fortunately, he is reported to be stable.

A high-level committee comprising Group General Managers has been formed to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident. We are also cooperating with relevant statutory authorities, providing them with necessary information.