Father Muller Research Center Achieves Landmark Innovation Milestone with Two Patents

Innovations in Medical Simulation and Dermatological Care Bring Accolades to FMCI

Mangalore: The Father Muller Research Center (FMRC), a pioneering hub for academic innovation under the Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI), has proudly attained two significant patents, highlighting the institution’s steadfast commitment to impactful, low-cost healthcare innovation.

Patent 1: Revolutionizing Auscultation Training with Low-Cost Simulation

A transformative device for simulation-based auscultation training has been successfully patented by Dr Reena Wilma Frank, Mr Pradeep Dsouza, Ms Sandra Saldanha, and Dr Lulu Sherif—faculty members of FMCI. Auscultation, a vital clinical skill in medical and nursing education, often requires access to costly high-fidelity simulators.

In response to this challenge, the innovators have ingeniously repurposed a condemned stethoscope by embedding a Bluetooth earpiece into the diaphragm. The device syncs seamlessly with smartphones or tablets to deliver real-time auscultation sounds during training. Its adaptability allows integration with low-fidelity manikins or Simulated Patients (SPs), offering a cost-effective and reusable learning tool.

This homegrown innovation stands out for its accessibility and affordability—especially in resource-limited educational settings—making it an exemplary model of frugal innovation in healthcare education.

Patent 2: Biodegradable Toe Separator for Interdigital Infections

In a major advancement in dermatological care, a biodegradable toe separator designed to aid in the treatment of interdigital infections has been applied for patent and published. This innovation is the result of a collaboration between Dr Ramesh Bhat and his team from Father Muller Medical College and Srinivas University Institute of Engineering and Technology, Mukka.

Crafted using Autodesk Fusion 360 and 3D-printed with eco-friendly Polylactic Acid (PLA), the device ensures an open, ventilated interdigital space—crucial for healing and infection prevention. Anatomically tailored for the Indian population, it is particularly beneficial for diabetic patients and those in humid climates, providing comfort, durability, and orthopedicsupport.

A Thriving Hub of Research Excellence

Under the dynamic leadership of Dr Ramesh Bhat, Head of Research & Professor and Unit Head (Department of Dermatology, Venereology and Leprosy), FMRC continues to be a beacon of academic advancement. The Centre currently oversees:

• 20 RGUHS undergraduate research projects

• 16 ICMR STS student research grants

• 4 faculty ICMR grants

• 3 IADVL grants

• 4 DERMLINK projects

• 3 DST grants

• 2 DBT grants

Annual events such as Muller Research Week, Medithon and the FMRC Research Day further bolster research culture among students and faculty, promoting interdisciplinary collaboration and patient-centered innovation.

Rev. Fr Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director, FMCI, lauded the accomplishments, urging the FMRC team to continue their mission in the quest for “better understanding and better healing of humankind.”

Dr Antony Sylvan Dsouza, Dean, Father Muller Medical College, congratulated the inventors and emphasized that such innovations bring merit and global recognition to the institution, setting new standards in education and healthcare delivery.

With these landmark achievements, the Father Muller Research Center cements its position as a forerunner in healthcare innovation, dedicated to making research work not just for academia—but for the betterment of patients across the world.



