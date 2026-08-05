Tribal welfare scam: K’taka court rejects Minister Nagendra’s Delhi travel plea

Bengaluru: In an embarrassing development for the Congress government, the Special Court for MPs/MLAs in Bengaluru on Tuesday dismissed a petition filed by newly inducted Karnataka Minister B. Nagendra seeking permission to travel to New Delhi, even as the ruling party continues to face criticism over his re-induction into the Cabinet in connection with the alleged Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation scam.

Nagendra, who was inducted into the Cabinet on Monday and is expected to be assigned the Fisheries, Ports and Inland Water Transport portfolio, had approached the court seeking permission to visit New Delhi between August 7 and August 10.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is investigating the money laundering aspect of the alleged scam, opposed the plea and urged the court not to grant permission.

After hearing both sides, Special Court Judge Shivaprasad observed that Nagendra had failed to furnish sufficient and convincing reasons for his proposed visit to the national capital and dismissed the petition.

Nagendra had earlier resigned as a minister during the tenure of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah after the alleged scam came to light. While the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which investigated the predicate offence, subsequently gave him a clean chit, the ED’s investigation into the alleged money laundering case is still underway.

The Congress government has come under sustained attack from the opposition for re-inducting Nagendra into the Cabinet despite the pending ED probe.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has alleged that the Congress rewarded a leader linked to the alleged tribal welfare scam, while repeatedly questioning the party leadership, including Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, over the decision.

The court’s rejection of Nagendra’s travel plea is expected to further intensify the political controversy surrounding his return to the Cabinet, with the opposition likely to raise the issue during the upcoming Legislature session.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Gali Janardhana Reddy, slamming the appointment of Nagendra as Minister, claimed that his earlier allegation that not only Nagendra but several others were involved in the alleged Valmiki Development Corporation scam had now been proven true.

He alleged that while Nagendra was made the public face of the scam, others who were actually involved had escaped accountability.

“They used Nagendra as a shield while the others looted the remaining money from behind. Nagendra received only 10–20 per cent, while the rest of the money was allegedly used for the Assembly elections in Ballari, Telangana and Goa,” Reddy alleged.

He further claimed that Nagendra was re-inducted into the Cabinet because the Congress feared he would turn approver if he was denied a ministerial berth.

“If Nagendra had not been made a minister, he would have become an approver. That is why he has been given a Cabinet position,” Reddy alleged.

Making further serious allegations, Reddy claimed that Nagendra would have told the court that Congress leaders had used the scam money while he alone was sent to jail.

“The Congress leaders enjoyed the money from the scam and sent me to jail; this is what Nagendra would have told the court. It is out of this fear that they have made him a minister,” he alleged.

Reddy also said he had sympathy for Nagendra.

“I sympathise with Nagendra. Poor man, he allegedly received only 10–20 per cent of the money and went to jail. But he is intelligent and has said he would prepare a list of everyone who received the money and submit it before the court. That is precisely why the Congress has rewarded him with a ministerial berth,” Reddy alleged.