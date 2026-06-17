Truckload of moong stolen from Jabalpur market yard; culprits return vehicle empty

Jabalpur: In a daring theft that has raised questions over security arrangements at an agricultural produce market in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district, unidentified miscreants allegedly stole around 80 quintals of moong (green gram) worth nearly Rs 4.5 lakh after driving away a truck loaded with the produce and later returning the vehicle empty.

The incident reportedly occurred during the intervening night of June 15 and 16 at the Patan Agricultural Produce Market and came to light the following morning when grain trader Vikas Agrawal arrived at the market premises to transport the stock to Jabalpur.

According to information, Agrawal had purchased 134 sacks of moong from local farmers and loaded them onto a truck parked inside the market yard.

The vehicle was left within the premises overnight as a precautionary measure, with plans to dispatch the produce the next day. However, when he reached the market on (Tuesday) June 16, he found the truck parked at the same location but empty.

The entire consignment had vanished. After searching the market premises and failing to locate the stock, he approached the police and lodged a complaint.

Police said that the preliminary investigation and CCTV footage collected from the market have revealed that two to three unidentified persons allegedly drove the truck out of the market between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m.

Police suspect the accused took the vehicle to a secluded location, unloaded the moong into another vehicle, and then returned the empty truck to the market in an apparent attempt to delay detection of the theft.

Patan Station House Officer (SHO) G.S. Rajput told IANS that several CCTV clips are being examined and efforts are underway to identify the suspects.

“The footage shows some individuals taking the truck out of the market during the night. We are analysing CCTV recordings from nearby routes and collecting technical evidence. A case has been registered, and multiple teams are working to trace the accused and recover the stolen produce,” Rajput said.

Market Secretary Phool Singh said watchmen were deployed at the market on the night of the incident.

During questioning, they claimed they were patrolling outside the premises when the thieves allegedly entered and executed the theft.

The incident has shocked traders in the region, with Agrawal claiming it is the first theft of its kind reported at the Patan Agricultural Produce Market.