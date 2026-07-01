Trump’s financial disclosure shows crypto windfall

Washington: US President Donald Trump’s latest annual financial disclosure shows that cryptocurrency has become one of the biggest sources of income for his business empire, with hundreds of millions of dollars generated from token sales, equity transactions and digital asset holdings linked to World Liberty Financial and other crypto ventures.

The filing submitted to the US Office of Government Ethics gives details of his holdings in digital assets through DT Marks Defi LLC, formerly known as DT Tower II LLC. The entity reports a 38.25 per cent ownership interest in WLF Holdco LLC, the holding company associated with World Liberty Financial, alongside cryptocurrency wallets, Coinbase accounts and proceeds from token sales.

Among the largest disclosed transactions is $236.25 million in net proceeds from token sales distributed by World Liberty Financial LLC. The filing also reports $65.625 million in net proceeds from the sale of equity in WLF Holdco LLC.

The disclosure lists additional proceeds from token sales held in various cryptocurrency wallets. These include $150.6 million linked to an Ethereum wallet, $56.04 million associated with a USDC wallet, $42.25 million linked to a Virtual USD wallet and $33.46 million connected to a Bitcoin wallet. Smaller proceeds were reported from holdings in Chainlink, AAVE, ENA, Move and Ondo digital tokens.

The filing also discloses substantial crypto holdings whose values are reported separately from income. It values the Ethereum and Bitcoin wallets at more than $50 million each, while governance tokens in World Liberty Financial are valued at more than $50 million. Other digital asset holdings, including AAVE and Chainlink, are reported in value ranges extending into the millions of dollars.

In addition to token-sale proceeds, the filing reports $1.82 million in validator rewards earned through a Coinbase staking agreement and $6,995 in interest income from a USDC wallet.

Separate from the World Liberty Financial disclosures, the filing also reports $196.875 million in net proceeds received from capital contributions by new members and the sale of Class C units of Stablecoin Holdco LLC through DT Marks SC LLC.

The crypto-related disclosures form part of a much broader financial filing covering Trump’s golf resorts, hotels, licensing businesses, overseas real estate ventures, investments and intellectual property. The document lists hundreds of business entities and financial interests accumulated across the Trump Organisation.

The filing does not provide a single consolidated figure for Trump’s cryptocurrency income. Instead, it separately reports proceeds, equity transactions, staking rewards and the value of digital asset holdings associated with different entities and cryptocurrency wallets. Those disclosures illustrate the growing importance of digital assets within Trump’s business portfolio during the reporting period.