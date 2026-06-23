TVK govt will defend state rights, maintain ties with Centre: CM Vijay

Chennai: Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay on Tuesday asserted that the Tamil Nadu government would firmly safeguard the State’s rights and interests while maintaining a constructive relationship with the Union government, emphasising that development and welfare remained the administration’s foremost priorities.

Replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the Governor’s Address in the Assembly, Vijay said the Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)-led government was committed to building a transparent, corruption-free and people-centric administration. He stressed that the government was moving steadily towards ensuring good governance, accountability, and the welfare of all sections of society, particularly women.

“Our objective is to create a transparent administration and ensure the safety and welfare of women. We are moving towards these goals step by step,” he said.

The Chief Minister also launched a sharp attack on the previous DMK government, rejecting criticism that his administration lacked experience in governance. Without naming the opposition directly, Vijay accused the former regime of financial mismanagement, corruption, and misuse of public resources. He said his government knew how to work for the people but not how to misuse public funds.

Drawing a contrast with previous administrations, he said the TVK government would ensure transparency in public tenders, protect government revenues, and create employment opportunities through fair and accountable processes. Vijay further said his administration was determined to curb the drug menace and strengthen accountability across departments.

Addressing Centre-State relations, the Chief Minister restated his party’s ideological position of “federalism at the Centre and autonomy for the States.” While making it clear that the TVK remained politically opposed to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he said ideological differences should not result in constant confrontation with the Union government.

“We are ideologically opposed to the BJP. However, that does not mean we should be in conflict with the Union government on every issue. Tamil Nadu’s development is our priority. At the same time, we will never compromise on the State’s rights or policy principles,” he said.

Maintaining that his government had consistently defended Tamil Nadu’s interests on issues concerning federal rights and resource allocation, Vijay dismissed allegations that the administration was aligned with any political camp. He said the government’s allegiance was only to the people, and its guiding principles remained secularism and social justice.

“Those who attempt to create confusion on matters relating to State rights will ultimately be rejected by the people. We do not belong to any team. We belong only to the people,” he said.