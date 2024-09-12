Two Die Aster Lintel Collapses during Old House Demolition at Jail road

Mangaluru: Tragedy struck on CJ Kamath Road in Jail Road, Mangaluru, on September 12, claiming the lives of two relatives, James and Edwin. The lintel of an old house being demolished collapsed, crushing them beneath the debris.

James, a Bahrain resident, had returned to Mangaluru to oversee the demolition of his family’s old house, planning to build a new one. His family lives in a flat in Balmatta.

On September 12, a JCB was demolishing the old house when James and Edwin, who lived next door, were watching and conversing nearby.

At around 10:30 am, the wall and lintel suddenly collapsed, trapping both men under the rubble. Despite immediate rescue efforts, they succumbed to severe injuries and died on the spot.

This devastating incident has sent shockwaves through the community, and authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collapse.