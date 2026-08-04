Two killed, 5 injured as auto-rickshaw crashes into railway station wall in Bihar’s Bhojpur

Patna: Two labourers were killed, and five others seriously injured after an auto-rickshaw returning from a sand quarry crashed into a railway station wall in Bihar’s Bhojpur district late Monday night, officials said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred near the Abdulbari Iron Bridge over the Son River, under the jurisdiction of the Koilwar police station. According to an official, the labourers were returning home to Koilwar after completing a day’s work at the Ghana sand quarry in the Raniya Talab police station area.

The auto-rickshaw was crossing the Abdulbari Iron Bridge when, shortly after leaving the bridge, the driver apparently lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the Koilwar railway station wall.

The impact was so severe that several labourers became trapped inside the vehicle. Among those critically injured was a 50-year-old Md Sagir Ahmed, a resident of Ward No 6 of Koilwar town. He was rushed to the Koilwar Community Health Centre, where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Another victim, 49-year-old Md. Alim, a resident of Ward No. 5, was also critically injured. He was taken for treatment but died while being transported in Bihta.

Five other labourers — Krishna Rai, Anil Rai, Santosh Rai and Sujit Rai, along with another injured worker — sustained serious injuries in the accident. All of them are residents of different wards of Koilwar town.

Following the crash, panic and chaos spread across the area as cries for help came from the damaged vehicle. Local residents immediately rushed to the spot and began efforts to rescue the trapped labourers.

The emergency service, Dial 112, was informed, following which a Health Department ambulance reached the site. With the assistance of locals, the injured workers were taken to the Koilwar Community Health Centre.

Dr Ananddeep and other medical staff provided first aid to the injured. Considering the seriousness of their injuries, the victims were referred to Patna for advanced treatment.

As news of the accident spread, the families of the deceased and injured labourers rushed to the hospital. The deaths of Sagir Ahmed and Alim plunged their families into grief, while an atmosphere of mourning prevailed in Koilwar.