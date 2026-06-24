Two youths killed after speeding truck hits bike in Bihar’s Lakhisarai

Patna: Two young men riding a motorcycle were killed on the spot in a tragic road accident on the Lakhisarai-Munger section of National Highway 80 in Bihar, said officials on Wednesday.

The accident occurred around 11.45 p.m. on Tuesday near Garhi Bishanpur village under the Lakhisarai police station area.

According to an official of the Lakhisarai police station, the victims were travelling on a motorcycle when a speeding truck allegedly hit their vehicle.

The impact was extremely severe, leaving the motorcycle completely mangled and causing the deaths of both riders at the scene.

The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Shahadat, son of Namaji and a resident of Hakimganj under the Kiul police station area and Shahabuddin alias Bhuttu, a resident of Vrindavan village in Lakhisarai district.

The accident has plunged the families of the victims and local residents into mourning.

Following the collision, the truck driver allegedly abandoned the vehicle on the road and fled from the scene.

Local residents gathered at the scene shortly after the incident and informed the district police.

Police personnel arrived soon afterwards, cleared the highway, and shifted the bodies to Sadar Hospital for post-mortem examination. The post-mortem is expected to be conducted on Wednesday in the presence of the family members of the deceased.

The Lakhisarai police have seized the truck involved in the accident and are attempting to identify both the driver and owner through the vehicle’s registration details.

An FIR has been registered at the Lakhisarai police station under provisions related to rash and negligent driving. Further investigation is underway.

The accident has once again highlighted concerns regarding road safety and night-time driving on Bihar’s highways.

Overspeeding, inadequate visibility, and negligent driving continue to contribute to fatal accidents on major roads across the state.

Police officials have appealed to motorists to follow traffic regulations and exercise caution, particularly during night travel, to prevent such tragedies.