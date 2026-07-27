Udupi: Four Bus Staff Taken into Police Custody Over Timing Dispute

Udupi: Police took four staff members of two private buses, including drivers and conductors, into custody after they allegedly assaulted each other and created a public disturbance following a dispute over bus timings in Kaup on Monday.

The incident occurred at around 9:27 a.m. on July 27 near the bus stop adjacent to the Kaup Hosa Marigudi underpass in Kaup Padu village. According to police, an argument broke out between the staff of the SANDESH bus (KA-20 AB-5493) and the ANAND bus (KA-19 AE-1095) over bus timings, which quickly escalated into a physical altercation. The accused allegedly abused each other using foul language and caused a public disturbance.

Police registered a case at the Kaup Police Station in connection with the incident.

Police have taken drivers Ramesh and Abhishek, along with conductors Vijay Kumar and Harish B. Hegde, into custody. Police also seized both buses involved in the incident, and further investigation is underway.