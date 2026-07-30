Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna Appears Before Police in Hate Speech Case

Udupi: Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna appeared before the Udupi Town Police on Thursday night in connection with a hate speech case registered against him, following allegations that he made derogatory remarks against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a recent protest.

The case stems from a speech Suvarna allegedly delivered during a protest organised by the Udupi District BJP in Udupi on Tuesday. In the speech, he is accused of making hate-filled and offensive statements targeting the Congress leader. Acting on a complaint filed by Udupi District Congress President Ashok Kumar Kodavoor, the Udupi Town Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the MLA.

As part of the ongoing investigation, police issued a notice to Suvarna at his residence on Wednesday, directing him to appear for questioning. In compliance with the notice, the MLA reached the police station on Thursday night and was interrogated by investigating officers.

Police sources said Suvarna was questioned on multiple aspects of the allegations. He reportedly answered the queries raised during the inquiry, which formed part of the preliminary investigation into the complaint.

According to sources, Suvarna arrived at the police station around 8:25 p.m. and remained there for nearly an hour. He later left the station at approximately 9:30 p.m.

The matter has drawn political attention in the district, with the complaint and subsequent police action placing the MLA under scrutiny. The investigation is currently underway.

Udupi Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar said that MLA Yashpal Suvarna appeared before the Investigating Officer (IO) in response to the police notice and answered the questions put to him.

In a statement, SP Hariram Shankar said, “Responding to the police notice, MLA Yashpal Suvarna appeared before the Investigating Officer and replied to the questions posed by the IO. Based on his responses, further investigation into the case will proceed.”