US says southern route through Strait of Hormuz remains open, over 1,000 vessels assisted

Washington: The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said the southern route through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz remains open for commercial shipping, despite what it described as continued Iranian aggression, adding that US forces have helped more than 1,000 vessels safely transit the waterway over the past three months.

In a post on X, US CENTCOM said, “The southern route through the Strait of Hormuz remains free and open for all commercial vessels seeking to transit the international waterway. Over the past three months, U.S. forces have assisted more than 1,000 vessels in successfully transiting the strait despite unwarranted Iranian aggression, and these transits continue today.”

The statement comes amid heightened tensions in the Gulf, where concerns over maritime security and the uninterrupted flow of global trade have intensified in recent months. The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes.

The latest update from CENTCOM follows continued US efforts to safeguard navigation in the region as Washington maintains a strong military presence to ensure the free movement of commercial shipping through international waters.

Earlier, CENTCOM highlighted its ongoing maritime operations in the Gulf, saying, “A U.S. Sailor stands watch in the combat information center aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4) as the amphibious assault ship sails in regional waters while supporting the U.S. blockade against Iran. As of Aug. 4, U.S. forces have redirected 45 commercial vessels, disabled 2 and boarded 2 to ensure compliance.”

Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Tuesday that Washington was engaged in talks with Iran and expressed optimism that an agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz could be reached within days.

“We are in talks with the Iranians, and I think there is a chance we may have a deal today or tomorrow to open the strait and move towards a more normalised position in this conflict,” Bessent said in an interview with CNBC, according to Xinhua News Agency.

Responding to a question on whether Iran would be allowed to levy tolls on vessels using the Strait of Hormuz, Bessent said, “It would be freedom of movement.”

He added that shipping and commodity prices were expected to decline further once hundreds of vessels currently stranded in the Gulf were able to resume their journeys. Bessent noted that the disruption had affected not only energy supplies but also fertilisers, refined petroleum products and industrial gases.

Separately, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday that while Washington’s long-term objective remains the denuclearisation of Iran, reopening the Strait of Hormuz is the administration’s immediate priority as diplomatic efforts continue.