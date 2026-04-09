Vance to lead Iran talks in Islamabad

Washington: US Vice President J D Vance is headed back home from Hungary before he flies to Islamabad, leading a high-level American delegation for talks with Iran this weekend, as Washington moves to consolidate a fragile ceasefire following weeks of military escalation.

The White House on Wednesday said the negotiating team will include Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, signalling the administration’s push for a structured diplomatic track after what it described as a decisive military phase.

“I can announce that the President is dispatching his negotiating team, led by the Vice President of the United States, J D Vance, Special Envoy Witkoff and Mr. Kushner to Islamabad for talks this weekend,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

“The first round of those talks will take place on Saturday morning, local time, and we know we look forward to those in-person meetings,” she added.

Vance, speaking to reporters before departing Hungary, underscored that negotiations were already shaped by parallel diplomatic exchanges involving Pakistan and Iran. “We have a negotiation that’s supposed to start this weekend. That’s the truth. I think it’s a good first step,” he said.

The talks follow a two-week ceasefire window announced by President Donald Trump after “Operation Epic Fury,” which the administration says significantly degraded Iran’s military capabilities.

“This is a victory for the United States of America that the President and our incredible military made happen,” Leavitt said.

According to the White House, the pressure from military operations forced Tehran to seek a ceasefire and agree to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil route.

“The President’s maximum pressure and the leverage created by the success of Operation Epic Fury led to the Iranian regime asking for and ultimately agreeing to a ceasefire proposal,” she said.

Vance indicated early signs of compliance, noting, “We actually think that we are seeing signs that the straits are starting to reopen.”

He added that the ceasefire framework remains conditional. “The deal is a cease fire, a negotiation. That’s what we give, and what they give is the straits are going to be reopened,” he said, warning that failure to comply would trigger consequences.

Despite the diplomatic push, the administration has cautioned that the truce remains unstable.

“This is a fragile truce. Ceasefires are fragile by nature,” Leavitt said.

On the core agenda for Islamabad, Vance made clear that Iran’s nuclear programme will be central. “We want Iran to not be able to make a nuclear weapon… we want Iran to give up the nuclear fuel,” he said.

“The President’s red lines, namely the end of Iranian enrichment in Iran, have not changed,” Leavitt reiterated.

Vance also pushed back against media reports on Iranian proposals, saying, “There are three different 10 Point proposals… the first… immediately went (in) the garbage and was rejected.”

He stressed that Washington believes Tehran is now engaging more seriously. “What’s happening on the ground in Iran is that you have clearly the position of the government, which is to negotiate with the United States of America,” he said.

At the same time, he warned that the US retains leverage. “The President has all the cards here. We’ve got a lot of leverage,” Vance said.