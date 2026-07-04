Woman Arrested in Udupi Over Alleged Rs 70 Lakh Fraud, Blackmail and Death Threats

Udupi: Udupi Town Police arrested a woman for allegedly cheating a real estate businessman of Rs 70 lakh. The case involves claims of financial cheating, blackmail, and threats. She allegedly posed as a property investor.

According to the complaint, the accused, Zeenath Ibrahim, met the complainant, a businessman from Udupi. They reportedly began operating a real estate office together in the city. Trusting her, the businessman allegedly invested Rs 70 lakh for land purchase. However, she is accused of diverting the money for personal use instead of the stated purpose, cheating him.

The complaint further alleges that after the office closed, the businessman discovered confidential files and pen drives left behind. On examining the contents, he reportedly found private and obscene photographs and videos of several influential persons stored in them.

The situation allegedly escalated when the complainant demanded his money back. According to the complaint, the accused later arrived at his new office and demanded additional money. She is said to have threatened to file a false rape case if her demands were not met. The complaint also alleges that she claimed to possess obscene videos of the complainant and repeatedly blackmailed him. In addition, she allegedly threatened to kidnap and kill his wife and children.

The complaint names Sabina Ilyas and others as involved in the alleged extortion racket, accusing them of coordinating with the accused to illegally collect money from victims.

Following the complaint, the Udupi Town Police registered a case, Crime No. 79/2026, under Sections 308(6), 351(2), 318(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and launched an investigation.

A special team led by PSI (Law & Order) Bharathesh Kankanawadi was formed to trace the accused. During the probe, police arrested Zeenath on July 2 in Kanchinadka near Padubidri. She was reportedly living in a rented house near Kanchinadka Mosque in Nadsalu village of Kapu taluk.

The accused was produced before the jurisdictional court, which remanded her to five days of police custody for further investigation.

Meanwhile, the Udupi Town Police appealed to the public, stating that anyone cheated or defrauded by the accused should come forward and share relevant information with the police station.