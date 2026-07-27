Yash takes out extra time time to pose for selfies with fans before leaving Mumbai airport

Mumbai: Kannada superstar Yash seems to have proven why he enjoys a massive fan following.

This time around on Monday early morning, he made sure to make his fans smile by obliging time selfies and pictures for a long time as he returned to Mumbai airport.

The actor was seen walking towards his luxury car post arriving at Mumbai airport,when a group of fans approached him, requesting selfies and pictures.

Instead of hurrying away, Yash gladly obliged. He was seen spending some extra time with them, patiently posing for individual pictures and ensuring everyone got their moment with him before finally leaving the airport

Dressed in an all-black outfit comprising a loose black shirt and matching trousers, Yash added black sunglasses to his look and looked stylish.

On the work front, Yash is gearing up for one of the biggest films of his career, Nitesh Tiwari’s mythological epic ‘Ramayana’.

The actor essays the role of Ravana, while Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi portrays Sita. Sunny Deol has been cast as Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as Dasharath, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari and Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha.

Produced by Namit Malhotra in association with Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, ‘Ramayana’ is being mounted to be a two-part cinematic spectacle.

The first instalment is scheduled for a grand theatrical release during Diwali 2026, while the second part is expected to arrive in Diwali 2027.

Yash is also set for the release of his upcoming movie, Toxic which stars Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria in lead alongside him.

The movie was recently seen stirring headlines over its first song ‘Tabaahi’, featuring Kiara Advani. It had sparked online debate over its intimate visuals featuring Kiran and Yash with a section of social media users trolling the actress.