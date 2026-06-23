Youth Dies by Suicide After Jumping from Udyavar Bridge

Udupi: A 28-year-old man allegedly died by suicide after jumping into the river from the Papanashini Bridge at Udyavar on Tuesday, June 23.

The deceased has been identified as Harshith Shetty (28), son of Ramesh and Pramodini Shetty of Pithrody, Udyavar.

According to family members, Harshith left home at around 5 a.m. on Tuesday, saying he was going to play cricket at the Bolarugudde grounds. However, he did not return home thereafter.

His mobile phone was found switched off, and his two-wheeler was discovered parked on the bridge, raising concerns among family members and local residents.

Following this, local residents and diver Eshwar Malpe launched a search operation in the river. Harshith’s body was recovered from the river later in the evening.

Harshith was employed at a cooperative society in Malpe. The exact reason behind the alleged suicide is yet to be ascertained.

A case has been registered at the Kaup Police Station, and further investigation is underway.