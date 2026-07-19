1 dead, 61 injured in Ukrainian drone attack in Moscow region

Moscow: One person was killed and 61 were injured in a Ukrainian drone attack on Russia’s Moscow region, regional governor Andrei Vorobyov said in an update posted on social media.

Vorobyov said on Saturday that 20 of the injured received outpatient treatment and did not require hospitalisation. Another nine people remain in serious condition, while 31 are in moderate condition, Xinhua news agency reported.

All are under medical supervision and are receiving necessary treatment. Most of the victims suffered shrapnel and blast injuries, traumatic brain injuries, fractures, burns and smoke inhalation.

Vorobyov said the city of Elektrostal, about 60 kilometers east of Moscow, was the hardest hit, with 57 people injured, while four others were wounded in Noginsk.

Earlier on Saturday, Vorobyov said that 24 people had been injured after a drone crashed onto the premises of a warehouse in Elektrostal.

Meanwhile, Russian air defense systems have shot down 774 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones and 13 guided aerial bombs over the past 24 hours, the Russian Ministry of Defense said in a statement on Saturday.

The ministry said Russian forces had carried out another overnight round of strikes using air-launched precision-guided weapons and attack drones against Ukrainian military-related targets.

It said the strikes hit port infrastructure at the Port of Odesa used for unloading fuel and lubricants, as well as fuel storage facilities intended to support the Ukrainian armed forces.

The ministry added that a container ship unloading ammunition at the Port of Chornomorsk in Ukraine’s Odesa region was also struck. Russian forces also targeted a dry cargo vessel near Snake Island in the Black Sea that was transporting supplies for the Ukrainian military.