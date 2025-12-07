Nihal Tauro mesmerizes Audience During KCO Pearl Jubilee celebrations at Cordel Grounds

Mangaluru: The Konkani Cultural Organization Trust® (KCO), Mangaluru, marked its Pearl Jubilee with “Dabazo”, a spectacular musical evening held on December 7 at the Cordel Grounds, Kulshekar. The celebration commemorated 30 years of KCO’s commitment to uniting the Konkani community, preserving its culture and traditions, and supporting the underprivileged.

The celebration commenced with a ceremonial procession, featuring the Bishop of Mangalore, Dr. Gerald Isaac Lobo, and other distinguished guests, escorted by a traditional brass band. Fr. Clifford Fernandes, Parish Priest of Cordel Parish, initiated the program with an invocation, succeeded by a captivating welcome dance presented by Remona Pereira and her team.

Leo Rodrigues, Founder President of KCO, extended a warm welcome to the attendees and provided a comprehensive overview of the organization’s activities over the past three decades. A symbolic Pearl Jubilee cake was then cut by Dr. Gerald Lobo, Bishop of Udupi, alongside Leo Rodrigues and other dignitaries present on stage.

The occasion served as an opportunity to honor former Presidents, Secretaries, and Treasurers of KCO for their contributions. Franklin D’Cunha, Convenor of the Dabazo event, and Valerian Almeida, Editor of the KCO Magazine, were also recognized for their dedication.

In his address, Bishop Lobo acknowledged KCO’s commitment to uniting the Konkani community, promoting its culture and traditions, and supporting the needy. “Thirty years ago in Abu Dhabi, like-minded people from Mangalore came together with three commitments—to unite the Konkani community, promote culture and tradition, and support the needy and marginalized in society,” he stated. He further congratulated KCO members and highlighted their dedication to their culture and mother tongue, noting the organization’s distribution of ₹5 crore to support those in need within Coastal Karnataka. “KCO has wiped the tears of many marginalized families,” he added, wishing the musical evening success and encouraging KCO to continue its humanitarian mission.

The event also included the felicitation of prominent figures such as former MLA J.R. Lobo, Entrepreneur Michael D’Souza, President of SVP Central Council Joe D’Silva, Fr. Cyprian D’Souza, Fr. Ronald Cuntinha, and Ronald Pinto.

The Dabazo Musical Nite commenced with a performance by Robin Sequeira, a renowned singer, DJ, and award-winning artist, alongside Lavita Lobo, a Mangaluru-born vocalist based in Chennai. Their performance established a vibrant atmosphere for the evening.

The highlight of the night was the performance by Nihal Tauro, a finalist from Sony TV Indian Idol 12. Backed by a music troupe from Mumbai, Tauro delivered an energetic performance that captivated the audience. His setlist included Hindi songs, the Kannada hit “Gombe Heluthaithe,” the Konkani classic “Mogh Tujo Kitlo Ashelo” (a tribute to Wilfy Rebimbus), and the Tulu track “Mokeda Singari.” Tauro further engaged the audience by dancing among them and encouraging participation on the dance floor.