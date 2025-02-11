1 pc fund to be reserved from District Annual Plan: Maha Dy CM

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government will exclusively reserve 1 per cent of the funds allocated for regular schemes in the District Annual Plan(general) for 2025-26 for the welfare and empowerment of persons with disabilities, Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar announced on Tuesday.

In accordance with this decision, the Planning Department has issued a corresponding government order.

The Deputy Chief Minister said persons with disabilities constitute 2.63 per cent of Maharashtra’s total population as per the 2011 Census.

Under the District Annual Plan (General), aside from the 5 per cent of funds allocated for innovative schemes, sustainable development goals, and performance monitoring and data entry, the remaining 95 per cent is dedicated to regular schemes, of which 19 per cent is earmarked for various administrative departments.

Pawar further stated that under the “District Annual Plan (General)”, clear and detailed directives regarding the proper utilization of the reserved 1 per cent fund for “Empowerment and Welfare of Persons with Disabilities” will be issued by the Disability Welfare Department, with the necessary approvals from the Planning and Finance Departments.

Meanwhile, the Minister of State for Public Works (Public Undertakings) Meghna Sakore-Bordikar has asked the state-run Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation to complete the ambitious Missing Link project on the Mumbai-Pune Yashwantrao Chavan Expressway by the end of August this year.

She also directed the officials to ensure that the project is completed with quality and on time. The completion of the Missing Link will reduce the current distance of 19 km by 6 km to 13.3 km. This will save 20-25 minutes in travel time, save fuel and reduce air pollution and help reduce traffic congestion and accidents on the Ghat Road, said the minister.

“Traffic jams and accidents occur at Borghat on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Also, landslides during the monsoon season cause traffic disruptions. Keeping this in mind, this new lane project has been undertaken,” said the minister.

She expressed confidence that travel on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway will become faster, safer and more convenient if the Missing Link project is completed.