10 killed, 9 injured in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon

Beirut: Ten people were killed and nine others injured in Israeli airstrikes on different areas in southern and eastern Lebanon, Lebanese official sources said.

An anonymous source from the Lebanese Civil Defence said on Sunday that the Israeli raid on the Saida neighbourhood in southern Lebanon resulted in the deaths of three people and left nine others injured.

Additionally, three civilians were killed in a raid on the town of Machghara in eastern Lebanon, and two more were killed in the village of Jabal al-Batam in southern Lebanon, Xinhua news agency reported.

The source added that two paramedics from the Islamic Health Authority were killed in the municipality of Bazourieh in southern Lebanon.

Also on Sunday, a team from the Lebanese Red Cross retrieved five bodies of Lebanese civilians from the rubble of two houses destroyed by Israel’s Wednesday airstrikes on the eastern edge of the southeast town of Khiam.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah said in a series of statements that its military wing attacked various Israeli settlements and military bases with drones and missiles.

The Israeli army has launched intensive attacks on Lebanon since late September in an escalation with Hezbollah.

According to a report by the Lebanese Health Ministry on Sunday, the death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon since the beginning of the war on October 8, 2023, reached 2,986, while injuries went up to 13,402.