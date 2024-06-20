10 Palestinian security personnel of merchant trucks killed by Israeli army in Rafah: Sources

Gaza: At least 10 Palestinian security personnel of merchant trucks were killed by the Israeli army in Rafah City in the south of the Gaza Strip, Palestinian security and medical sources said.

Local sources and eyewitnesses told Xinhua on Wednesday that Israeli aircraft targeted a group of security personnel securing commercial goods in the east of Rafah.

Meanwhile, medical sources said that the bodies of the dead, as well as several others injured, were all transported to European Gaza Hospital, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Israeli army has not yet commented on the incident.

Recently, Israeli authorities have allowed commercial goods from the West Bank to enter the southern war-torn besieged enclave, following prior coordination, according to Palestinian security sources.

This incident was the second in two days, as on Monday night, at least nine people were killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting security personnel for commercial goods.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Gaza-based health authorities said the death toll of Palestinians from the ongoing conflict has risen to 37,396 since last October.

Israel launched a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on October 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and around 250 were taken hostage.