10 Ukrainian drones suppressed in Russia’s Krasnodar



Moscow: At least ten Ukrainian drones were suppressed overnight as they attempted to attack civilian targets in Russia’s Krasnodar region, the regional operational centre said on Sunday.

The centre said on its Telegram channel that the incidents occurred in Slavyansky and Kushchevsky districts in the southern Russian region of Krasnodar, causing no casualties or structural damage, Xinhua news agency reported.

“In Kushchevsky, the downing of a drone resulted in a localised fire, which was quickly contained without affecting residential areas,” said the centre.

“Meanwhile, in Slavyansky, a drone fell within the territory of an oil refinery but did not cause any injuries, destruction, or fires,” it added.