10-year-old Boy drowns in Swimming Pool at Private Resort in Shankaranaryana

Kundapur: In a tragic incident, a 10-year-old boy drowned in the swimming pool of a private resort in Shankaranarayana on the day of Eid, April 11.

The deceased has been identified as Muhammad Ariz (10). He was a fourth-standard student at Darussalam English Medium School, Hoode.

The boy had been to the resort at Hengavalli on Thursday along with his parents. He was found in a critical state after he fell into the water. Though he was rushed to the hospital, his life could not be saved.

A Case has been registered at the Shankaranarayana Police Station and further investigation is on.